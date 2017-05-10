Theater: Young playwrights show their stuff Saturday
'The Haunted Football Field' by seventh and eighth graders at the Easton Area Academy, is directed by Touchstone's Emma Ackerman. Featured are Jasire Ramod , Ashley Tait Weller, Jonathan Krippe, Makenna Masenheimer and Meara Plesh-Gill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,528,842
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|7 min
|silly rabbit
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,186
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|23
|Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|21
|Pizza delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen ...
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|174
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC