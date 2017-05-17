Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
Adina Cottle of Bethlehem , Abigail Ariza of Allentown, Deidre Van Waters of Bethlehem, Andrea Hunt Castillo of Bethlehem, Zinnia Santiago of Allentown and Chloe Cole-Wilson of Allentown rehearse the play by theater company Basement Poetry, 'For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf' at the Ice House in Bethlehem . Adina Cottle of Bethlehem , Abigail Ariza of Allentown, Deidre Van Waters of Bethlehem, Andrea Hunt Castillo of Bethlehem, Zinnia Santiago of Allentown and Chloe Cole-Wilson of Allentown rehearse the play by theater company Basement Poetry, 'For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf' at the Ice House in Bethlehem .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Yeah
|1,532,464
|Man critically wounded in Allentown shooting, p...
|39 min
|silly rabbit
|7
|Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Embattled Allentown mayor, other incumbents win...
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|21
|Man gets 30 to 60 years in stabbing in...
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC