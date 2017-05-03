Theater: 'Angels in America' descends on Allentown
The cast of 'Angels in America' by Civic Theatre of Allentown: Troy Brokenshire as Louis Ironson , Jason Roth as Joe Pitt, Will Morris as Prior Walter, Tristan J. Shuler as Belize, Susan Sneeringer as Hannah Pitt, Gretchen Furst as Harper Pitt and JoAnn Wilchek Basist as The Angel and Barry Glassman as Roy Cohn. The drama by Tony Kushner will be presented Friday through May 20.
