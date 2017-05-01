Teen was shot during Facebook-arranged sale of Xbox, cops say
The fatal shooting of a young Allentown man in his home was during a deal to sell an Xbox One that was arranged over Facebook, city police said. Police said they learned Alonso Blue arranged to buy the gaming system from George Concepcion, and on April 12 went to Concepcion's house at 234 Nagle St. in Allentown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,524,735
|Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07)
|38 min
|Yawn
|6
|1 wounded as man shoots up apartment building, ...
|40 min
|silly rabbit
|1
|Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|24
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|314,039
|Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week kicks off Su...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|2
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|Apr 29
|silly rabbit
|6
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC