Teen was shot during Facebook-arrange...

Teen was shot during Facebook-arranged sale of Xbox, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The fatal shooting of a young Allentown man in his home was during a deal to sell an Xbox One that was arranged over Facebook, city police said. Police said they learned Alonso Blue arranged to buy the gaming system from George Concepcion, and on April 12 went to Concepcion's house at 234 Nagle St. in Allentown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min My New Alias RULES 1,524,735
News Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07) 38 min Yawn 6
News 1 wounded as man shoots up apartment building, ... 40 min silly rabbit 1
News Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money 9 hr silly rabbit 24
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 hr ThomasA 314,039
News Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week kicks off Su... Sun silly rabbit 2
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked Apr 29 silly rabbit 6
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC