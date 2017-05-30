Suspect arrested in 2013 murder of local DJ
A Scranton Times-Tribune All Access subscription gets you complete access to both our print and digital publications, delivered to your home, desktop and mobile devices 7 days a week Digital Only Subscription Read the digital SMART Edition of The Times-Tribune on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at thetimes-tribune.com or on our mobile apps. Digital Services Have news alerts sent to your mobile device, read the Smart Edition sign up for daily newsletters, activate your all access, enter contests, take quizzes, download our mobile apps and see the latest e-circulars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,539,078
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|36 min
|weaponX
|314,452
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|15
|Allentown Child Drowned In Bathtub, Coroner Say... (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|35
|Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!'
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|16
|The old Butztown Hotel (May '08)
|Sat
|Gordon
|19
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Fri
|No fat chicks
|62
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC