Suspect arrested in 2013 murder of lo...

Suspect arrested in 2013 murder of local DJ

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Times-Tribune

A Scranton Times-Tribune All Access subscription gets you complete access to both our print and digital publications, delivered to your home, desktop and mobile devices 7 days a week Digital Only Subscription Read the digital SMART Edition of The Times-Tribune on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at thetimes-tribune.com or on our mobile apps. Digital Services Have news alerts sent to your mobile device, read the Smart Edition sign up for daily newsletters, activate your all access, enter contests, take quizzes, download our mobile apps and see the latest e-circulars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,539,078
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 36 min weaponX 314,452
News Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services... 3 hr silly rabbit 15
News Allentown Child Drowned In Bathtub, Coroner Say... (Mar '07) 3 hr silly rabbit 35
News Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!' Sat silly rabbit 16
The old Butztown Hotel (May '08) Sat Gordon 19
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Fri No fat chicks 62
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,509,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC