Sunday Go Pick: Marine Band concert at West Park
A season of outdoor band concerts at West Park in Allentown kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, with a Mother's Day concert by the Marine Band of Allentown. The concert will begin with the "Star Spangled Banner" followed by Clifton Williams' symphonic march "The Sinfonians."
