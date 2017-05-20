Sunday Go Pick: Celebrate the art of ...

Sunday Go Pick: Celebrate the art of tap dancing

Tap Ties, a local dance company, is celebrating National Tap Dance Day for the 12th year with a weekend of master classes that wraps up with evening performance showcases in the Samuels Theatre at Cedar Crest College, Allentown. The final showcase, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, features guest artists, local choreographers and dancers from local and regional studios and tap groups ages 8-10.

