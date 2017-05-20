Sunday Go Pick: Celebrate the art of tap dancing
Tap Ties, a local dance company, is celebrating National Tap Dance Day for the 12th year with a weekend of master classes that wraps up with evening performance showcases in the Samuels Theatre at Cedar Crest College, Allentown. The final showcase, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, features guest artists, local choreographers and dancers from local and regional studios and tap groups ages 8-10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Vickie
|1,533,406
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|59 min
|ThomasA
|314,265
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|1 hr
|tnmtndude
|25
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|14
|Warrants served in FBI sweep in Allentown area
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|silly rabbit
|135
|Embattled Allentown mayor, other incumbents win...
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC