'She was the center of it all,' family says of mom killed in crash
The 70-year-old from Upper Nazareth Township was a natural at designing, cooking, painting and just being a mom, recalled her youngest daughter, Kristen Zellner, of Harrisburg. Brenda held an annual open house gathering each January just so familiar faces the family hadn't seen in awhile could reconnect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,530,428
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|John-K
|314,199
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|7
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|27
|Downtown Allentown burglaries under investigati... (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|12
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|13 hr
|hare brain
|11
|Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Another Rottie Mom
|208
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC