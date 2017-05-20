'She was the center of it all,' famil...

'She was the center of it all,' family says of mom killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

The 70-year-old from Upper Nazareth Township was a natural at designing, cooking, painting and just being a mom, recalled her youngest daughter, Kristen Zellner, of Harrisburg. Brenda held an annual open house gathering each January just so familiar faces the family hadn't seen in awhile could reconnect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min RiccardoFire 1,530,428
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 314,199
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 1 hr silly rabbit 7
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked 7 hr silly rabbit 27
News Downtown Allentown burglaries under investigati... (Apr '07) 9 hr silly rabbit 12
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail 13 hr hare brain 11
News Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08) Thu Another Rottie Mom 208
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,485 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC