See New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul at Allentown's PPL Center for $20
Seeing New Kids on the Block, the 1980s boy band that went on to become one of the biggest-selling music acts of all time, perform at Allentown's PPL Center with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul on July 5 would be great. In celebration of National Concert Day on May 1, PPL Center announced that for one week only, tickets to see New Kids on the Block with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul are just $20, including all tax and fees.
