Scene: Center for Vision Loss honors donors

New Helen Keller Society members Andrea and Doug Yingling and Tim Fox talk with Gary Pave , a member of the Center for Vision Loss Endowment Foundation board, during the 'Something Worth Celebrating' donor appreciation event April 25 at Lehigh University Art Galleries. New Helen Keller Society members Andrea and Doug Yingling and Tim Fox talk with Gary Pave , a member of the Center for Vision Loss Endowment Foundation board, during the 'Something Worth Celebrating' donor appreciation event April 25 at Lehigh University Art Galleries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.