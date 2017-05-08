REVIEW: Dave Liebman at Allentown Jaz...

REVIEW: Dave Liebman at Allentown JazzFest shows why he's a cut above the rest

Why saxophonist Dave Liebman is such a giant in jazz was apparent Sunday when he performed with Moravian College's Big Band at Zion's UCC for the closing concert of Allentown Jazz Fest's third year. After four days of jazz, most of it very good, throughout downtown Allentown during the festival, Liebman's playing stood out as significantly above nearly every other show.

