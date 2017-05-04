REVIEW: Allentown JazzFest's opening ...

REVIEW: Allentown JazzFest's opening night is indeed a night of discoveries -- on many levels

"Allentown JazzFest founder and Executive Director Bryan Tuk said before the start of this year's five-day run that it had developed into a journey of discovery. Anyone who discovered New Jersey-based guitarist B.D. Lenz and his trio might have been surprised how accessible jazz is, as Lenz played a contemporary and progressive style that fit easily into the radio-rock music his band covered.

