REVIEW: Allentown JazzFest a great experience for the open-minded
Lehigh Valley jazz pianist Dan DeChellis was playing with his experiment, improvisational jazz trio Beholder on Friday night at Centro restaurant in Allentown as part of the third annual Allentown JazzFest when he told the audience how to experience the band. That was true of Beholder's performance, which was deeply esoteric and at times seemed an appreciation for simply sound qua sound.
