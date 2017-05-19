Rep. Mike Kelly Mulling Challenge to Pa. Sen. Bob Casey
Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., is considering making a 2018 bid for Democratic Sen. Bob Casey's seat in Pennsylvania, the Washington Examiner is reporting. "The people of our Commonwealth deserve two active legislators who will energetically represent commonsense Pennsylvania values in Congress's upper chamber," Kelly said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grumpy
|1,533,912
|Community reacts to man who locked kid in cage
|2 hr
|Helping Troll
|6
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,274
|Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet...
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|6
|Why don't police enforce law requiring headligh... (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Theresa
|70
|'Buyers love finished basements' : The Morning ... (Apr '07)
|Sat
|solemn lagomorph
|3
|Man steals bag of gold from Lehigh County shop,...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC