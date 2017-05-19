Rep. Mike Kelly Mulling Challenge to ...

Rep. Mike Kelly Mulling Challenge to Pa. Sen. Bob Casey

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., is considering making a 2018 bid for Democratic Sen. Bob Casey's seat in Pennsylvania, the Washington Examiner is reporting. "The people of our Commonwealth deserve two active legislators who will energetically represent commonsense Pennsylvania values in Congress's upper chamber," Kelly said.

