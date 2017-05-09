'Proponent of the arts' wins top Arts Ovation Award
Sharon Lee Glassman presents State Sen. Patrick M. Browne with the Special Recognition for Arts Advocacy award during the annual Allentown Arts Ovation Awards at the Renaissance Allentown Hotel on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Glass is President of the Allentown Arts Commission as well as President of the Civic Theatre of Allentown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,528,230
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|23
|Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|21
|Pizza delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen ...
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|6 hr
|Was Not Penalized
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Dontgivein
|314,177
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|174
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC