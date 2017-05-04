Pizza delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen in Allentown
Domino's delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen, cops say A Domino's Pizza delivery driver Saturday evening was jumped, assaulted and had his pizzas stolen in Allentown. The driver was on his way to make a delivery at 10:17 p.m. when he stopped in the 400 block of North Jordan Drive.
