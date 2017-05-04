Pizza delivery driver assaulted, pizz...

Pizza delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen in Allentown

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Domino's delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen, cops say A Domino's Pizza delivery driver Saturday evening was jumped, assaulted and had his pizzas stolen in Allentown. The driver was on his way to make a delivery at 10:17 p.m. when he stopped in the 400 block of North Jordan Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Ms Sassy 1,527,220
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 22 min UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR... 314,097
News Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week kicks off Su... 5 hr Richard Kranium 5
7th century goat molesting barbarians 5 hr LIBERALS ARE DUMB 18
News Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07) 5 hr silly rabbit 15
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked 5 hr silly rabbit 17
News New Artvana art/music/food festival proposed to... Sat silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,848,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC