Patricia Satterlee's Painterly Silence
Patricia Satterlee is a superb painter whose work hasn't quite achieved the level of visibility it deserves. And so it was worth a trip to Allentown to catch her five large paintings now on display at the Martin Art Gallery of Muhlenberg College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|John Galt
|1,526,291
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|46 min
|silly rabbit
|314,086
|Pa. cop who punched and kicked suspects appears...
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week kicks off Su...
|10 hr
|silly rabbit
|4
|'Buyers love finished basements' : The Morning ... (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Neighbor ran into burning Allentown house to sa...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|A couple gave their 13-year-old daughter 10 sho...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC