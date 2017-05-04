Patricia Satterlee's Painterly Silence

Patricia Satterlee is a superb painter whose work hasn't quite achieved the level of visibility it deserves. And so it was worth a trip to Allentown to catch her five large paintings now on display at the Martin Art Gallery of Muhlenberg College.

