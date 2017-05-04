Pa. cop who punched and kicked suspects appears to get off easy

Ryan Alles, a disgraced Allentown, Pa., police officer guilty of kicking and punching at least three suspects, found himself on the other side of the law Monday, as a judge handed down a surprising sentence in the case.( A disgraced Allentown, Pa., police officer guilty of kicking and punching at least three suspects found himself on the other side of the law Monday, as a judge handed down a surprising sentence in his assault case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.