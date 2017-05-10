Officials: Allentown father kills...
Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania say an Allentown father shot and killed his 18-year-old daughter and then turned the weapon on himself. Officials said a relative called 911 at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday to report the shooting before he ran out of the home.
