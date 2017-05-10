Officials: Allentown father kills...

Officials: Allentown father kills...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania say an Allentown father shot and killed his 18-year-old daughter and then turned the weapon on himself. Officials said a relative called 911 at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday to report the shooting before he ran out of the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Earl 1,530,980
News Yankee Stadium: Report says Notre Dame, Army to... (Jul '09) 9 hr Bob 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 hr John-K 314,246
News Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08) 14 hr Jako 38
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 16 hr IncoherentBabblin... 10
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked Sat silly rabbit 28
News Man critically wounded in Allentown shooting, p... Sat silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC