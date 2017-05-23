There are on the NJ.com story from Tuesday, titled Northampton County Top 10 fugitive arrested in Allentown. In it, NJ.com reports that:

Nydia Tirado, 52, of the 600 block of Dixon Street in Allentown , was sought since June 1012 on a parole violation after a violent home invasion and robbery in 2008 in Lehigh Township, court records show. Sheriff's deputies from the department's Criminal Division, working from an anonymous contact to the department's tip line, set up surveillance early Tuesday morning near Tirado's home, according to a news release.

