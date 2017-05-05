New Artvana art/music/food festival proposed to replace Allentown's Mayfair
There are 1 comment on the The Morning Call story from Friday May 5, titled New Artvana art/music/food festival proposed to replace Allentown's Mayfair. In it, The Morning Call reports that:
A music preservation group that put on the modest Spring Fest polka festival at Allentown Fairgrounds two years ago says it's planning a full Memorial Day event that could replace the city's in-limbo Mayfair celebration in 2018. Pennsylvania Music Preservation Society, an Allentown-based non-profit group, said in a release it's planning Artvana at the Fairgrounds, which it called "a celebration of artistry, music, food and happiness," that would run Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27, 2018.
#1 Saturday
Saturday
