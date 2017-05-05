New Artvana art/music/food festival p...

New Artvana art/music/food festival proposed to replace Allentown's Mayfair

A music preservation group that put on the modest Spring Fest polka festival at Allentown Fairgrounds two years ago says it's planning a full Memorial Day event that could replace the city's in-limbo Mayfair celebration in 2018. Pennsylvania Music Preservation Society, an Allentown-based non-profit group, said in a release it's planning Artvana at the Fairgrounds, which it called "a celebration of artistry, music, food and happiness," that would run Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27, 2018.

silly rabbit

United States

#1 Saturday
Another venue destroyed and dilapidated administrationally, by the theft of services to do diservie to any and all participantS by the skimming tecniqZ employed by the designing designerZ¿¡) $ PalumpaZ party favor consessionair comPETitorS north, south, east and west epicentralized yet never ever to materialiZedZ¿¡) $ Property of meritS spinkteriZed surrounded by the cystZ, boilZ, ZitS and the all important hemrodeZ personable¿¡) $
