Neighbor ran into burning Allentown house to save girl, city says
There are 2 comments on the NJ.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Neighbor ran into burning Allentown house to save girl, city says. In it, NJ.com reports that:
An Allentown resident ran into a neighboring home struck by fire Thursday afternoon to save a young girl, a city fire official said Thursday night. A woman caring for four children got out of the row home with three of the children, but they were unable to get back inside for the girl, city fire Capt.
#1 9 hrs ago
#2 26 min ago
Cmon rabbit. Not even a kudos to the guy who ran into a burning building to save a child. By any account, that's a hero in my book. I only can hope he wasn't Canadian...it would create overwhelming cognitive dissonance for me.
