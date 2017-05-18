Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Lehigh...

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Lehigh County crash, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

A female motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon was seriously hurt when she lost control of her bike in Upper Macungie Township, police said. The crash occurred at 12:38 p.m. when Brenda Dreisbach, 44, of Allentown was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson west on Dale Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min OBAMANATION 1,533,142
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 39 min silly rabbit 135
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr silly rabbit 314,260
News Embattled Allentown mayor, other incumbents win... 13 hr silly rabbit 1
Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017 13 hr silly rabbit 5
News Allentown Careless Cooking Blamed For Kitchen F... (Apr '07) 17 hr silly rabbit 3
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity 17 hr silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC