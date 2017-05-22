Motorcyclist high on meth during East...

Motorcyclist high on meth during East Allen Twp. crash, cops say

An Allentown man used methamphetamine about an hour prior to crashing his motorcycle this past October along Airport Road, police said. Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem were called at 8:37 a.m. Oct. 24 to a reported motorcycle crash along Airport Road north -- just south of Dogwood Road -- in East Allen Township.

