Masturbating driver, 22, admits follo...

Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. mom and daughters

There are 5 comments on the PennLive.com story from Thursday, titled Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. mom and daughters. In it, PennLive.com reports that:

A Pa. man accused of masturbating in his car and following a mother and her daughters allegedly told arresting officers in Allentown, Pa., that he knew there were children in the car at the time of his alleged lewd acts. At least one of the young girls witnessed him pleasuring himself, police say.( This was a different kind of tailgating.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 Thursday
Here we go another ingrate import ala mayor palumpa and itZ circus carnival freekZ and geekZ epicentraliZed but never ever materialiZed?!)$ How much are the fineZ for not having the buildingZ built costing on top of upside downtown RElocate some more of LVHN workerZ for the failure Z Zone?!)$ itZ working though, like the black plague of the dark ageZ?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
schizoaffective

Clarion, PA

#2 Thursday
This is a prime example of multi-tasking and bilateral stimulation of the cerebral hemispheres. Rabbit, do you think he's ambidextrous? Can he drive with either hand? At least if he goes to prison, the other inmates will give him a wide berth and a lot of respect for his advanced motor skills. Timothy Gottshall, pulling his own...an American legend.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
silly rabbit

United States

#3 13 hrs ago
schizoaffective wrote:
This is a prime example of multi-tasking and bilateral stimulation of the cerebral hemispheres. Rabbit, do you think he's ambidextrous? Can he drive with either hand? At least if he goes to prison, the other inmates will give him a wide berth and a lot of respect for his advanced motor skills. Timothy Gottshall, pulling his own...an American legend.
The sick freek probably didn't even have to yank it because itZ CURE has only one opption and that is not treatment the nue nue nue conventional way that is an insurable peril faked out upon the FEDS and treated on a state, county, and CITY level creating and duplicating the recidivism as well as damaging innocent indigent childrenZ children along the way by design?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wank Near Car

Montréal, Canada

#4 3 hrs ago
An Allentown, Pa. man accused of masturbating in his car and following a mother and carload of boys allegedly told arresting officers in Allentown, Pa., that he knew there were children in the car at the time of his alleged lewd acts. All of the young boys witnessed Maltamon pleasuring himself, police say.
The mother told police she was at her son's soccer game with five of his friends, when she noticed an older man watching the boys after the game. She said the boys were taking off their cleats and knee socks in order to don street shoes, and the man appeared to be trying to look at the boys' bare feet. In the parking lot, she noticed the same man following them. Later on the road, the boys began laughing and shouting, and pointing, and she realized the man was in a car driving right next to them on the left. She could clearly see that the man had lowered his pants, and while steering with his left hand was manipulating his genitals with the right. According to the mother, the man was laughing, and would occasionally honk loudly, and swerve towards her vehicle. When he accelerated to allow a truck to pass, she quickly exited the highway, losing him, but not before noting his license plate number.
As a result, police arrested Maltamon, 69, of Allentown. The mother and six boys all identified him in a police lineup. During the lineup, each man was asked to lower his pants and underwear, and then masturbate while laughing.(This was a different kind of tailgating.!)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
silly rabbit

United States

#5 1 hr ago
Wank Near Car wrote:
An Allentown, Pa. man accused of masturbating in his car and following a mother and carload of boys allegedly told arresting officers in Allentown, Pa., that he knew there were children in the car at the time of his alleged lewd acts. All of the young boys witnessed Maltamon pleasuring himself, police say.
The mother told police she was at her son's soccer game with five of his friends, when she noticed an older man watching the boys after the game. She said the boys were taking off their cleats and knee socks in order to don street shoes, and the man appeared to be trying to look at the boys' bare feet. In the parking lot, she noticed the same man following them. Later on the road, the boys began laughing and shouting, and pointing, and she realized the man was in a car driving right next to them on the left. She could clearly see that the man had lowered his pants, and while steering with his left hand was manipulating his genitals with the right. According to the mother, the man was laughing, and would occasionally honk loudly, and swerve towards her vehicle. When he accelerated to allow a truck to pass, she quickly exited the highway, losing him, but not before noting his license plate number.
As a result, police arrested Maltamon, 69, of Allentown. The mother and six boys all identified him in a police lineup. During the lineup, each man was asked to lower his pants and underwear, and then masturbate while laughing.(This was a different kind of tailgating.!)
Historical archivistZ, that was the difference between it and it playing charley the bumm withj itZ incesant appititeZ of itZ soiled feminine diaper and itZ wearerZ thereof?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,530,372
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked 2 hr silly rabbit 27
News Downtown Allentown burglaries under investigati... (Apr '07) 4 hr silly rabbit 12
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail 8 hr hare brain 11
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr silly rabbit 314,196
News Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08) Thu Another Rottie Mom 208
News West Point cadet gets 30 months of confinment f... Thu silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC