Man steals bag of gold from Lehigh County shop, troopers say

The owner of A&S Coin, 5350 Main St. in North Whitehall Township, reported walking into the front of the business Wednesday afternoon, and finding two men inside. Miguel Velez was standing by a bar stool behind the counter, and the stool had bags of gold sitting on top of it, Pennsylvania State Police said.

