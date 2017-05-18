Man steals bag of gold from Lehigh County shop, troopers say
The owner of A&S Coin, 5350 Main St. in North Whitehall Township, reported walking into the front of the business Wednesday afternoon, and finding two men inside. Miguel Velez was standing by a bar stool behind the counter, and the stool had bags of gold sitting on top of it, Pennsylvania State Police said.
