Man gets 30 to 60 years in stabbing in...

An eastern Pennsylvania man arrested in the stabbing death of another man in his ex-girlfriend's apartment a year ago has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison. Twenty-three-year-old Hector Luis Arroyo-Rivera pleaded guilty Monday in Lehigh County Court to third-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Angel Nieves-Cirino in Allentown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.