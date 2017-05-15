Man gets 30 to 60 years in stabbing in...

Man gets 30 to 60 years in stabbing i...

An eastern Pennsylvania man arrested in the stabbing death of another man in his ex-girlfriend's apartment a year ago has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison. Twenty-three-year-old Hector Luis Arroyo-Rivera pleaded guilty Monday in Lehigh County Court to third-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Angel Nieves-Cirino in Allentown.

