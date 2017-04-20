Man gets 30 to 60 years in slaying of woman found in Allentown bin
A man has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years for killing his girlfriend, stuffing her body into a recycling bin and later firing at four police officers, wounding one of them. Walter Bratvold, 63, pleaded guilty Friday in Lehigh County to third-degree murder in the death of Rose Sieniawski, 59, whose decomposing body was found in February 2016 in a recycling bin at an Allentown apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,526,546
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|14 min
|Marlin Perkins
|14
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|37 min
|ThomasA
|314,089
|Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|Phil
|12
|7th century goat molesting barbarians
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|17
|Pa. cop who punched and kicked suspects appears...
|10 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week kicks off Su...
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC