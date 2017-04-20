Man gets 30 to 60 years in slaying of...

Man gets 30 to 60 years in slaying of woman found in Allentown bin

A man has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years for killing his girlfriend, stuffing her body into a recycling bin and later firing at four police officers, wounding one of them. Walter Bratvold, 63, pleaded guilty Friday in Lehigh County to third-degree murder in the death of Rose Sieniawski, 59, whose decomposing body was found in February 2016 in a recycling bin at an Allentown apartment complex.

