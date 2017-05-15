Man critically wounded in Allentown shooting, police say
There are 2 comments on the NJ.com story from Friday, titled Man critically wounded in Allentown shooting, police say. In it, NJ.com reports that:
A 26-year-old man was shot about 9:30 p.m. Friday in Allentown and is in critical condition, city police report. The man was struck by more than one round in the 400 block of North Law Street and due to the nature of his injuries, he was driven by police car to nearby Sacred Heart Hospital, Assistant Chief Gail Stress said.
#1 Saturday
Another one of palumpas party favor consessionair comPETitors 50/50, were they working with the police to clean this sections small childrens pocket park of the modern social illZ incubated by one in the same administrationally?!)$
#2 1 hr ago
Another fine example of how the city is without limits.
No limit to the number of shootings and murders in the big A-town.
