Man admits killing woman and later sh...

Man admits killing woman and later shooting Allentown cop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: NJ.com

An Allentown man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend , and then shooting an officer investigating the woman's death, is pleading guilty. Walter Bratvold was charged in two cases: the killing of Rose Sieniawski, whose body was found in a recycling bin in 2016, and the shooting of Allentown police Detective Chris Diehl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,527,675
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr John-K 314,171
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) 11 hr silly rabbit 174
News Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07) 16 hr silly rabbit 19
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked 16 hr silly rabbit 21
News Pizza delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen ... 16 hr silly rabbit 1
7th century goat molesting barbarians Mon silly rabbit 19
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,883,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC