Man admits killing woman and later shooting Allentown cop
An Allentown man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend , and then shooting an officer investigating the woman's death, is pleading guilty. Walter Bratvold was charged in two cases: the killing of Rose Sieniawski, whose body was found in a recycling bin in 2016, and the shooting of Allentown police Detective Chris Diehl.
