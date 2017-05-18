Man accused of severely beating 3-yea...

Man accused of severely beating 3-year-old with belt now faces trial

Thursday Read more: NJ.com

Shamell Ward, 21, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday on charges of aggravated assault by an adult on a child younger than 6, simple assault and child endangerment. The charges now head to Lehigh County Court, where Ward faces possible trial.

