Large Flowerheads headlines Artvana festival fundraiser
It's Memorial Day weekend and for the first time in three decades there is no Mayfair Festival of the Arts in Allentown to enjoy. But a new weekend event for 2018 at the Agri-Plex is under development and organizers want to give you a glimpse of the future on Saturday.
