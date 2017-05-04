Jazz saxophone great Steve Coleman, longtime volunteer Delores...

Renowned jazz saxophonist Steve Coleman, who lives in Allentown and in in recent years won two of America's most prestigious arts awards, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Artist Awards at The ArtsQuest Foundation's second annual Linny Awards, it was announced Thursday. Dolores Laputka, a business/estate/tax attorney and longtime volunteer who has worked with numerous community and arts organizations for nearly two decades, will receive the Linny Award for Lifetime Achievement Volunteer in the Arts, it was announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.