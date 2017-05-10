How to glimpse this incredible car co...

How to glimpse this incredible car collection and help fight cancer

It's not easy for Michael McCreary to describe the venue for Saturday's fundraiser he organized benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The Giro di Eleganza, Italian for Tour of Elegance, is noon to 4 p.m. at the NB Center for American Automotive Heritage.

