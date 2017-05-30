Here's to a new wine tasting room
Rebecca Gallagher of Smithton Inn and Richard Woolley of Weathered Vineyards celebrate the opening of the wine tasting room Saturday. In the mood to sample a buttery Chardonnay with peach and citrus notes or a luscious Cabernet Franc with blackberry, black cherry and hints of plum? Weathered Vineyards wine tasting room officially opened at the Historic Smithton Inn on Saturday to rave reviews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ephrata Review.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,538,108
|Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!'
|51 min
|schizoaffective
|11
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|8
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Susanm
|314,404
|Allentown controller candidate sets up hotline ... (Apr '07)
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|2
|Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|6
|Allentown Child Drowned In Bathtub, Coroner Say... (Mar '07)
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|30
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC