Here's to a new wine tasting room

Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Ephrata Review

Rebecca Gallagher of Smithton Inn and Richard Woolley of Weathered Vineyards celebrate the opening of the wine tasting room Saturday. In the mood to sample a buttery Chardonnay with peach and citrus notes or a luscious Cabernet Franc with blackberry, black cherry and hints of plum? Weathered Vineyards wine tasting room officially opened at the Historic Smithton Inn on Saturday to rave reviews.

