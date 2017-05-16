Funk Fest: New Easton event celebrates cultured, fermented and, yes, funky foods

Stefanie Angstadt, an artisinal cheesemaker and owner of Valley Milkhouse Creamery, will host a crash course in cheesemaking Saturday at Funk Fest. Stefanie Angstadt, an artisinal cheesemaker and owner of Valley Milkhouse Creamery, will host a crash course in cheesemaking Saturday at Funk Fest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.