Funk Fest: New Easton event celebrates cultured, fermented and, yes, funky foods
Stefanie Angstadt, an artisinal cheesemaker and owner of Valley Milkhouse Creamery, will host a crash course in cheesemaking Saturday at Funk Fest. Stefanie Angstadt, an artisinal cheesemaker and owner of Valley Milkhouse Creamery, will host a crash course in cheesemaking Saturday at Funk Fest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,532,293
|Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017
|3 hr
|Allentown
|1
|Man critically wounded in Allentown shooting, p...
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|21
|Man gets 30 to 60 years in stabbing in...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Trump has now been awarded five honorary doctor...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC