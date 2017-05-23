Fugitive who was part of Facebook sne...

Fugitive who was part of Facebook sneaker robbery is arrested

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: NJ.com

A man who participated in a robbery tied to a sneaker sale arranged on Facebook and another man who pleaded guilty to a drug crime were arrested Wednesday morning in Allentown on Pennsylvania parole violation warrants. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Northampton County Sheriff's Department Criminal Warrants Division, Pennsylvania State Parole agents and Allentown police served the warrants at two city locations to make the arrests, sheriff's department Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min RiccardoFire 1,534,960
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr ffj 314,323
News 'Buyers love finished basements' : The Morning ... (Apr '07) 5 hr solemn lagomorph 8
News Northampton County Top 10 fugitive arrested in ... 7 hr silly rabbit 1
News Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet... 19 hr silly rabbit 10
News Abortion clinic case summons a separate issue :... (Apr '07) Mon silly rabbit 161
News Parents have role, too in preventing crime : Th... (Apr '07) May 21 silly rabbit 22
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC