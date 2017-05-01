FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports 92% Increase in First Quarter 2017 Earnings
FNCB Bancorp, Inc. , the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank , reported net income of $2.197 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $1.054 million, or 92.2%, compared to net income of $1.143 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter of 2016. The earnings improvement was largely due to a credit for loan and lease losses resulting from a recovery of a previously charged-off loan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|RoxLo
|1,524,709
|Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|24
|Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|314,039
|Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week kicks off Su...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|2
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|Apr 29
|silly rabbit
|6
|Allentown's Five City Center plans includes top...
|Apr 28
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC