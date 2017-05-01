FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports 92% Increase in First Quarter 2017 Earnings

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. , the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank , reported net income of $2.197 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $1.054 million, or 92.2%, compared to net income of $1.143 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter of 2016. The earnings improvement was largely due to a credit for loan and lease losses resulting from a recovery of a previously charged-off loan.

