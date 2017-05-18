Feds bust alleged cocaine ring that ran from Puerto Rico to Allentown
Eight men were arrested Friday morning for alleged roles in a cocaine ring that ran from Puerto Rico to Allentown. Two of the men lived at a Salisbury Township address, five others were arrested in Allentown, and one was arrested in Puerto Rico, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sherri Stephan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why don't police enforce law requiring headligh... (Jul '09)
|2 min
|Theresa
|70
|Community reacts to man who locked kid in cage
|5 min
|Trollcaster
|3
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Realtime
|1,533,573
|Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet...
|1 hr
|Funny Bunny
|4
|'Buyers love finished basements' : The Morning ... (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|solemn lagomorph
|3
|Man steals bag of gold from Lehigh County shop,...
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Choicerocks
|314,269
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC