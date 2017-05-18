Feds bust alleged cocaine ring that r...

Feds bust alleged cocaine ring that ran from Puerto Rico to Allentown

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Eight men were arrested Friday morning for alleged roles in a cocaine ring that ran from Puerto Rico to Allentown. Two of the men lived at a Salisbury Township address, five others were arrested in Allentown, and one was arrested in Puerto Rico, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sherri Stephan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why don't police enforce law requiring headligh... (Jul '09) 2 min Theresa 70
News Community reacts to man who locked kid in cage 5 min Trollcaster 3
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Realtime 1,533,573
News Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet... 1 hr Funny Bunny 4
News 'Buyers love finished basements' : The Morning ... (Apr '07) 1 hr solemn lagomorph 3
News Man steals bag of gold from Lehigh County shop,... 3 hr silly rabbit 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr Choicerocks 314,269
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,612 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC