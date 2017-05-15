Embattled Allentown mayor, other incu...

Embattled Allentown mayor, other incumbents win primaries

Democrats in Allentown have given Mayor Ed Pawlowski a chance for a fourth term even though his lawyer expects him to be charged in a federal corruption investigation. He defeated six challengers Tuesday to capture his party's nomination for mayor in Pennsylvania's third-largest city.

