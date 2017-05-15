Dent tours threatened after-school pr...

Dent tours threatened after-school programs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

U.S. Representative Charlie Dent talks to students as he visits an after school program called 21st Century Community Learning Centers on Monday at Washington Elementary School in Allentown. Students were painting as they practiced Art Relaxation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Reality Check 1,531,555
News Man critically wounded in Allentown shooting, p... 8 hr silly rabbit 3
News Trump has now been awarded five honorary doctor... 8 hr silly rabbit 1
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 10 hr silly rabbit 15
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail 10 hr silly rabbit 14
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr silly rabbit 314,248
News Yankee Stadium: Report says Notre Dame, Army to... (Jul '09) Sun Bob 2
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC