Dent tours threatened after-school programs
U.S. Representative Charlie Dent talks to students as he visits an after school program called 21st Century Community Learning Centers on Monday at Washington Elementary School in Allentown. Students were painting as they practiced Art Relaxation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Reality Check
|1,531,555
|Man critically wounded in Allentown shooting, p...
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Trump has now been awarded five honorary doctor...
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|10 hr
|silly rabbit
|15
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|10 hr
|silly rabbit
|14
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,248
|Yankee Stadium: Report says Notre Dame, Army to... (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC