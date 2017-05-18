There are on the Philly.com story from Saturday, titled DA: State police shot, killed person at Allentown-area home21 minutes ago. In it, Philly.com reports that:

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said troopers were called to the Lower Mount Bethel Township home by a resident Saturday morning. Morganelli said "there was some type of threat made toward police that they felt they had to use force."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Philly.com.