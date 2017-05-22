DA criticizes state police for probe ...

DA criticizes state police for probe of shooting by troopers

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A district attorney in eastern Pennsylvania says his office, not state police, should investigate a fatal weekend shooting by troopers. Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli is criticizing the decision by state police to keep the probe in-house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,534,574
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr ThomasA 314,308
News Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet... 6 hr silly rabbit 8
News 'Buyers love finished basements' : The Morning ... (Apr '07) 19 hr silly rabbit 7
News Abortion clinic case summons a separate issue :... (Apr '07) Mon silly rabbit 161
News Parents have role, too in preventing crime : Th... (Apr '07) Sun silly rabbit 22
News Community reacts to man who locked kid in cage Sun silly rabbit 7
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC