DA criticizes state police for probe of shooting by troopers
A district attorney in eastern Pennsylvania says his office, not state police, should investigate a fatal weekend shooting by troopers. Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli is criticizing the decision by state police to keep the probe in-house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,534,574
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|314,308
|Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet...
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|8
|'Buyers love finished basements' : The Morning ... (Apr '07)
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|7
|Abortion clinic case summons a separate issue :... (Apr '07)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|161
|Parents have role, too in preventing crime : Th... (Apr '07)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|22
|Community reacts to man who locked kid in cage
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|7
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC