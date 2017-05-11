Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas company's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Reality Check
|1,529,768
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|314,193
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|8 hr
|schizoaffective
|9
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|8 hr
|schizoaffective
|2
|Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08)
|14 hr
|Another Rottie Mom
|208
|West Point cadet gets 30 months of confinment f...
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|May 9
|silly rabbit
|23
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC