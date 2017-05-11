Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Stock...

Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas company's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the company's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Reality Check 1,529,768
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr ThomasA 314,193
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail 8 hr schizoaffective 9
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 8 hr schizoaffective 2
News Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08) 14 hr Another Rottie Mom 208
News West Point cadet gets 30 months of confinment f... 20 hr silly rabbit 1
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked May 9 silly rabbit 23
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,919 • Total comments across all topics: 280,948,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC