Community reacts to man who locked ki...

Community reacts to man who locked kid in cage

There are 4 comments on the The York Daily Record story from 16 hrs ago, titled Community reacts to man who locked kid in cage. In it, The York Daily Record reports that:

Community reacts to man who locked kid in cage One woman said she cried when she heard about the child kept inside a wood and lattice structure. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://ldne.ws/2r1czB4 A list of the most wanted persons in Lebanon County.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 15 hrs ago
This was considered the norm in yearZ past at LVHN formally known as the great allentown hospital circus carnival sideshowZ?!)$ In some of the freekZ and geekZ TENTs there would be children wheeled from the hospitalZ pedatritionZ wingZ in the stainless steel crib cage dressed in some sort of freekish carnival outfitZ?!)$
Now today we all read about this being a human rightZ issue so said collaboration can get into and supposidly there to help families stay together, the only thing that intrestZ this circus carnivalZ subsect now is the insurable perilZ cause clause collection services collaboritively?!)$ Only there to destroy and dismantal any sort of family structure LEFT that REsembles normalcy?!)$
The inner city designZ of political parasitismZ put to place as LAW at the STATE level to fill cirtian entiteZ pet projectZ perpatrated as positiveZ when the factZ remain negativeZ are allwayZ the far outweighing LEFTZ negated peddled pandered positiveZ
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WTF

Bethlehem, PA

#2 9 hrs ago
silly rabbit wrote:
This was considered the norm in yearZ past at LVHN formally known as the great allentown hospital circus carnival sideshowZ?!)$ In some of the freekZ and geekZ TENTs there would be children wheeled from the hospitalZ pedatritionZ wingZ in the stainless steel crib cage dressed in some sort of freekish carnival outfitZ?!)$
Now today we all read about this being a human rightZ issue so said collaboration can get into and supposidly there to help families stay together, the only thing that intrestZ this circus carnivalZ subsect now is the insurable perilZ cause clause collection services collaboritively?!)$ Only there to destroy and dismantal any sort of family structure LEFT that REsembles normalcy?!)$
The inner city designZ of political parasitismZ put to place as LAW at the STATE level to fill cirtian entiteZ pet projectZ perpatrated as positiveZ when the factZ remain negativeZ are allwayZ the far outweighing LEFTZ negated peddled pandered positiveZ
Somebody stoled Da Kernal's medicine box?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trollcaster

Hazleton, PA

#3 7 hrs ago
silly rabbit is a psycho that loiters on the Reading and Allentown Topix forums.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
silly rabbit

United States

#4 5 hrs ago
WTF wrote:
<quoted text>

Somebody stoled Da Kernal's medicine box?
In other nueZ the democratical dysfunctioning dullusionZ are begining to have there infectious illZ overtake inner city'Z as anticipated by thoZe that have been rolling around on the floor frothing from there mouthZ?!)$ There is no more henious crime than theZe trezonistZ acting in there official capCITY to destroy and dysmantal, and one can never forget thoZe that chalk and paint to make a taint what it ain't gendr specific?!)$
Now go to the tent that you gathererZ gather in at the circus carnival now epicentral has become the stall wallZ too?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 20 min Cheech the Conser... 1,533,716
News Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet... 3 hr silly rabbit 6
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr silly rabbit 314,270
News Why don't police enforce law requiring headligh... (Jul '09) 7 hr Theresa 70
News 'Buyers love finished basements' : The Morning ... (Apr '07) 9 hr solemn lagomorph 3
News Man steals bag of gold from Lehigh County shop,... 10 hr silly rabbit 2
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... Fri tnmtndude 25
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,161,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC