Climate change coming to Allentown li...

Climate change coming to Allentown library

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

The Allentown Public Library is getting a new cooling and heating system. What's there now dates to 1977, the building's origin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,533,247
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 16 min Mabinogi 314,262
News Warrants served in FBI sweep in Allentown area 1 hr silly rabbit 1
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 3 hr silly rabbit 135
News Embattled Allentown mayor, other incumbents win... 16 hr silly rabbit 1
Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017 16 hr silly rabbit 5
News Allentown Careless Cooking Blamed For Kitchen F... (Apr '07) 20 hr silly rabbit 3
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC