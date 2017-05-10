BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Keith Jarrett

Over the past 40 years, Keith Jarrett has come to be recognized as one of the most creative musicians of our times- universally acclaimed as an improviser of unsurpassed genius; a master of jazz piano; a classical keyboardist of great depth; and as a composer who has written hundreds of pieces for his various jazz groups, plus extended works for orchestra, soloist, and chamber ensemble. Born May 8, 1945 in Allentown, Pennsylvania... Read more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.