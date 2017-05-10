BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Keith Jarrett
Over the past 40 years, Keith Jarrett has come to be recognized as one of the most creative musicians of our times- universally acclaimed as an improviser of unsurpassed genius; a master of jazz piano; a classical keyboardist of great depth; and as a composer who has written hundreds of pieces for his various jazz groups, plus extended works for orchestra, soloist, and chamber ensemble. Born May 8, 1945 in Allentown, Pennsylvania... Read more.
