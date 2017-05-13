Bethlehem author draws upon real trag...

Bethlehem author draws upon real tragedy in latest Poconos mystery

Friday May 12 Read more: The Morning Call

Bethlehem author Karen Katchur's second novel, 'The Sisters of Blue Mountain,' was published in April. Katchur will be at Allentown's Moravian Book Shop 6-8 p.m. May 18 to sign books and join the Society of the Arts of the Allentown Art Museum in announcing the other two authors and books selected for this year's Luncheon With The Authors, scheduled for Oct. 6. Bethlehem author Karen Katchur's second novel, 'The Sisters of Blue Mountain,' was published in April.

