At Mack in Allentown: See cars from Pixar's 'Cars 3'

See the cars from 'Cars 3' Thursday, May 4 at the Mack Customer Service Center in Allentown. The "Road to the Races" tour promoting the new Disney-Pixar movie "Cars 3" stops noon-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mack Customer Center, 2402 Lehigh Parkway South, Allentown.

