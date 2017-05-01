Armed pair rob teen of rifle in Lehig...

Armed pair rob teen of rifle in Lehigh County park, troopers say

19 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A 16-year-old was robbed of a rifle at gunpoint and assaulted by two men Saturday night in a Lower Macungie Township park, Pennsylvania State Police said. Troopers said the victim knew both of the robbers, whom they identified as Johnathon Gerhart, 20, and David Kline Jr., 19. When police on Sunday night went to Gerhart's address in the 5300 block of Vera Cruz Road in Upper Milford Township, Kline came out to speak to troopers.

